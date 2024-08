The Billiards and Snooker Federation of India has announced that Sham Alwin, a youngster from Coonoor in the Nilgiris, will be representing India at the International Billiards and Snooker Federation’s (IBSF) World Under-17 and Under-21 Boys Snooker Championship 2024, to be held in Bengaluru from August 21. Mr. Alwin met the Nilgiris Collector, Lakshmi Bhavya Tanneeru, on Monday before departing for the tournament.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.