The Billiards and Snooker Federation of India has announced that Sham Alwin, a youngster from Coonoor in the Nilgiris, will be representing India at the International Billiards and Snooker Federation’s (IBSF) World Under-17 and Under-21 Boys Snooker Championship 2024, to be held in Bengaluru from August 21. Mr. Alwin met the Nilgiris Collector, Lakshmi Bhavya Tanneeru, on Monday before departing for the tournament.

