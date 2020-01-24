Coonoor woman stabbed in Canada

A 23-year-old student from Coonoor, studying in Toronto, Canada, is said to have suffered injuries after being stabbed by an unidentified person there.

Family members of the victim, Rachel Albert, said that she had been studying in Toronto for the last two years, and had only learned of the attack on Friday. Her parents, who are residents of Coonoor, were headed to Canada but were awaiting their visas being approved, they said.

On Friday evening, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar tweeted, “Deeply shocked to learn of the serious attack on Rachel Albert, an Indian student in Toronto, Canada. Am asking [sic] MEA officials to help with her family’s visa.”