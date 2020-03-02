Coonoor residents demand action against dumping of biomedical waste

Biomedical waste dumped near the Coonoor Railway Station.

02 March 2020 00:21 IST

Residents of Coonoor have called on the municipality to initiate action against unregistered clinics that are found to be dumping biomedical waste in forest areas.

The plea comes after local residents documented the illegal dumping of biomedical waste in Coonoor town limits recently.

S Sakthivel, a Coonoor resident, said that residents noticed the dumping of biomedical waste less than a km away from the Coonoor railway station. “Local residents then informed authorities concerned to come and clean up the waste, as it was a hazard to people, many of whom use the pathway as a shortcut to get to the railway station,” said Mr. Sakthivel.

“However, after the people who dumped the biomedical waste in the area came to learn that the illegal dumping of waste had been discovered, they arrived at the spot and haphazardly cleaned up the waste. Even now, there are used needles in the area, posing a risk to residents as well as wildlife,” said Mr. Sakthivel.

Municipal officials said that registered hospitals and clinics in Coonoor can handover biomedical waste to the Society of Biomedical Waste Management in Coonoor. However, unregistered clinics might be dumping biomedical waste in forest areas, officials said, adding that they would take action against people found illegally dumping waste.

R. Mahesh, another resident, said that the health department should check on whether the clinics operating in Coonoor are registered, and whether they have means to dispose of medical waste. “Strict action must be taken against the hospitals and clinics found to be operating without licences,” he added.