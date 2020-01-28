Coonoor municipality bans disposable pens in its office

In order to highlight how our dependence on plastics extends to even the ballpoint pens we use to write with, the Coonoor Municipality has banned the use of disposable plastic pens in its office starting this week.

Coonoor Municipality Commissioner K. Balu said that people’s dependence on plastics and our reliance on “use and throw” items such as ballpoint pens was having a tremendous impact on the environment. “Plastic bottles, cans and other single-use items are easily noticeable when they get strewn by the roads or are collected at waste management centres. However, small plastic products we use each day, like pens, have just as big an impact on the environment and local wildlife, though they remain almost invisible to us,” said Mr. Balu.

He said that the ballpoint pens had been outlawed in the Coonoor Municipality office from this week, and over 30 staff working there were given fountain pens to accomplish government work on Monday. “We asked the staff to hand in their ballpoint pens and we received around 50 just from our offices alone,” said Mr. Balu.

Welcoming the initiative, P. J. Vasanthan, trustee of “Clean Coonoor,” an NGO working alongside the Coonoor Municipality in managing the waste generated in the town, said that small plastic items such as pens invariably do not get segregated and recycled. “The problem is that they are just too small to be effectively segregated from the waste pile, and invariably end up in landfill,” he said. Mr. Vasanthan also said he hoped that the municipality’s proactive efforts would inspire other government officers, staff and even school students and teachers, to shun ballpoint pens and instead use fountain pens, so that the amount of waste generated can be reduced at source.