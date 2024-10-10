ADVERTISEMENT

Coonoor Ladies Circle distributes newborn baby clothes to mothers

Published - October 10, 2024 06:34 pm IST - UDHAGAMANDALAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Coonoor Ladies Circle distributed newborn baby clothes to 50 mothers at the Coonoor Municipal Healthcare Centre. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Coonoor Ladies Circle Coonoor (CLC 74) distributed newborn baby clothes to 50 mothers at the Coonoor Municipal Healthcare Centre in the Nilgiris on Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Chairperson Priyanka Pushpanathan said the CLC 74 was continuing its work in offering community support “offering numerous opportunities for like-minded women to foster and strengthen friendships while making a positive impact.”

Ms. Pushpanathan said that since its charter in March, 2000,the group had provided essential infrastructure such as classroom and toilet blocks, kitchen facilities, and classroom equipment to several village schools in Coonoor.

The CLC 74 was also offering school tuition aid and medical assistance to people in need.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Ms. Pusphanathan added that the CLC was also working to construct a bus stand in Coonoor.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Nilgiris

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US