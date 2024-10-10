Coonoor Ladies Circle distributes newborn baby clothes to mothers

The Coonoor Ladies Circle Coonoor (CLC 74) distributed newborn baby clothes to 50 mothers at the Coonoor Municipal Healthcare Centre in the Nilgiris on Wednesday.

Chairperson Priyanka Pushpanathan said the CLC 74 was continuing its work in offering community support “offering numerous opportunities for like-minded women to foster and strengthen friendships while making a positive impact.”

Ms. Pushpanathan said that since its charter in March, 2000,the group had provided essential infrastructure such as classroom and toilet blocks, kitchen facilities, and classroom equipment to several village schools in Coonoor.

The CLC 74 was also offering school tuition aid and medical assistance to people in need.

Ms. Pusphanathan added that the CLC was also working to construct a bus stand in Coonoor.

