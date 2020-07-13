Coonoor Heritage Gallery opened

A heritage gallery, showcasing the history and development of Coonoor town over the last two centuries, was inaugurated by officials from the Coonoor Municipality and Coonoor MLA Shanthi A.Ramu on Monday.
The “Coonoor Heritage Gallery” would serve a key role in educating visitors about the history of the Nilgiris, said K. Balu, Coonoor Municipality Commissioner. Apart from creating awareness among the public about the heritage structures in the town, the gallery would serve as a repository of information that would inspire younger generation to help protect and preserve the town and its surroundings, he said.
“We have plans to bring in more exhibits and have also appealed to the public to contribute rare photos or other artefacts that can be exhibited at the gallery,” Mr. Balu said.
Samantha Iyanna, Managing Trustee of Clean Coonoor, an NGO that helped design aspects of the gallery, said, “From the history of the local administration to important events in its history such as Mahatma Gandhi’s visit are all carefully charted out in the gallery.”
“Other aspects of the gallery include the history of plantations and plantation crops in Coonoor, their role in growing the town as well as the natural history of the town and its surrounding forests such as the diverse species of birds, insects, animals and reptiles seen here,” said Mr. P.J.Vasanthan, trustee of Clean Coonoor.
The municipality also aimed to have exhibits dedicated to the Adivasi communities in the Nilgiris, officials said.
