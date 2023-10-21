Coonoor bus stand to be expanded 

October 21, 2023 09:38 pm | Updated 09:38 pm IST

The Coonoor bus stand is to be expanded with funds being sanctioned for the project, along with funds for the construction of a multi-level parking facility within the town.

According to Minister for Tourism K. Ramachandran, the multi-level car parking will be set up at a cost of ₹13 crore and that over 300 cars can be parked at any one time once the facility is set up. Similarly, the crowded Coonoor bus stand is also set to be expanded, with ₹ 12.9 crore being sanctioned for the project.

Once the bus stand was expanded, a total of 26 buses can be stationed at any one time in the bus stand, said the Minister. The expansion of the Coonoor bus stand has been one of the long-pending demands of local residents, as the present bus stand becomes especially crowded during the tourist season and during the weekends, local residents stated.

Parking has also been a huge issue within Coonoor town, with most of the roads, especially around the bus stand and Lower Coonoor becoming clogged with traffic due to motorists having to park their cars by the side of the road. Existing parking lots become quickly filled with cars and vehicles, with most residents having to resort to illegal parking by the sides of the road to get around town.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Ramachandran, along with Nilgiris collector, M. Aruna, visited the area where the multi-level car parking facility is to come up, and also inspected other development works in Coonoor town, during their recent visit.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT