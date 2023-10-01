Coonoor bus accident: Death toll rises to 9

October 01, 2023 03:56 pm | Updated 03:57 pm IST - UDHAGAMANDALAM

The death toll from September 30 evening’s deadly bus accident near Marapallam along the Coonoor to Mettupalayam Road rose to nine on October 1 morning.

The deceased persons on October 1 were all identified as Kowsalya, 29, Jaya, 40, Babykala, 42, Thangam, 50, Muppidathi, 67, Nithin Kanna, 15, Elango, 64, Murugesan, 65 and Padmarani, 58. The body of Padmarani was discovered only on Sunday morning by rescuers.

The nine persons were killed when the bus they were traveling in to Tenkasi after visiting the Nilgiris toppled off the road near Marapallam and fell more than 50 feet into the ravine below. A total of 60 persons, including the bus driver were said to have been on board the bus when the crash occurred.

On Sunday, Health Minister, Ma. Subramanian and State Tourism Minister, K. Ramachandran, handed over solatium amounting to ₹50,000 to 32 persons who suffered minor injuries in the accident and ₹2 lakhs each to two persons who suffered serious injuries. Also present were S.K.Prabhakar, Additional Chief Secretary, Revenue and Disaster Management Department and Nilgiris Collector, M. Aruna.

Mr. Ma. Subramanian said that ₹2 lakhs would be handed over to the next of kin of the nine deceased persons. He added that 15 passengers had escaped with minor injuries and were being counseled and treated for both the physical and psychological effect they may have suffered in the incident. He said that they would be sent to their hometowns following treatment soon.

He appreciated the efforts of first responders, rescuers and ambulance drivers who rushed to the scene of the accident as soon as it occurred. He said that he met two of the persons who suffered serious injuries in the accident and consoled them.

Both Mr. Subramanian and Mr. Ramachandran also met survivors who escaped with little to no injury who have been housed in temporary relief camps and assured them that they will be sent home soon.

Relatives of the victims can get in touch with the district administration through the toll free number at 1077 and 0423-2450034.

