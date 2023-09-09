Cooks showcase their culinary skills at ‘Our State Our Taste’ contest in Krishnagiri

September 09, 2023 07:27 pm | Updated 07:27 pm IST

I The Hindu’s flagship event “Our State Our Taste” sponsored by Gold Winner came to town here with celebrity chef K. Damodaran and scores of eager home cooks throwing in their culinary skills here at RKV Residency on Saturday.

“Our State Our Taste” – presented by Gold Winner and The Hindu, season 4 entered into its 3rd week in Krishnagiri in the run up to the hunt for the next Master Chef of the State.

The culinary extravaganza had invited talented home chefs to be judged by a panel of judges headed by Chef Damu in the preliminary rounds at the regional level leading up to the grand finale in Chennai on December 16, 2023.

S. Sinduja(29) walked away as the regional winner with Kanchipuram idly, pani puri, semiya elanir payasam, millet biriyani etc; while the 1st runner-up Munusamy (50) came up with Kaman kuzhu, nattu madu pal payasam, variety rice etc; and the second runner-up Y. Shanthini (31) came up mushroom biriyani, Gobi manchurian, vadacurry, kesari etc.

Participants were asked to bring dishes made using Gold Winner cooking oil and bring the used packs or cans to the venue. Winners received receive exciting gift vouchers from Gold Winner.

The prizes for the winners are highly enticing, with first prize of ₹1 lakh; the second and third prizes with cash prizes of ₹60,000 and ₹40,000 respectively.

The regional winners from Krishnagiri received products from the esteemed brands Gold Winner & Butterfly, RKG Ghee, Aashirvaad and Elite foods.

The title sponsor is Gold Winner powered by Butterfly. The event was hosted by The Hindu in association with RKG Ghee, Aashirvaad and Elite foods. Sugar partner is Parry’s, Vermicelli partner is Bambino, Comfort Partner is Coir On Mattresses, Realty partner is GSquare, Hotel Management Partner is SRM IHM, Banking partner is DBS Bank India, Knowledge Partner is Dr. Chef Damu and venue partners are RKV Residency and Rathna Residency.