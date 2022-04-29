Cookery contest for noon meal workers held in Erode

Additional Collector (Development) L. Madhubalan (second left ) visiting stalls at the district-level cookery contest for noon meal workers in Erode on Friday. | Photo Credit: GOVARTHAN M

A district-level cookery competition for cooks and assistant cooks from noon meal centres was held here on Friday.

Organised under the Puratchi Thalaivar MGR Nutritious Meal Programme under the Social Welfare Department, the preliminary round was held for the centres in all the 14 blocks and in Corporation limits in December 2021. As many as 15 best teams, each comprising a cook and an assistant, were selected to compete at the district-level competition. The competition focused on preparing millet-based food items , without fire and oil.

L. Madhubalan, Additional Collector (Development) / Project Officer, District Rural Development Agency (DRDA) inaugurated the competition and tasted the food items kept on display.

A demonstration on setting up a vegetable garden at the available space in houses was conducted. Vegetables grown in gardens at schools were kept on display.

A team comprising officials from the noon meal scheme, Integrated Child Development Scheme, Food Safety and Drug Administration Department and School Education Department tasted the food items. Winners will be given prizes at a later date.