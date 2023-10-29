Convict prisoner escapes while on duty at fuel station in Coimbatore

October 29, 2023 11:36 am | Updated 11:36 am IST - COIMBATORE

A convict prisoner of the Coimbatore Central Prison escaped when he was posted on duty at the Freedom Filling Station on Bharathiar Road in Coimbatore city early Sunday (October 29) morning.

S. Vijay Rathinam (32), a native of Gudalur in the Nilgiris district, escaped from the fuel station around 5.30 a.m.

Rathinam was lodged in the central prison after a court awarded him 10 years of rigorous imprisonment in a case registered under Sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act in 2019.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Freedom Filling Station, a joint initiative of the Prisons and Correctional Services Department and the Indian Oil Corporation Limited, on Bharathiar Road in the city was launched in August.

Rathinam was given employment at the fuel station, on account of his good conduct. He was given night shift, which is from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. It is learnt that Rathinam escaped around 5.30 a.m., the police said.

After being alerted by the central prison authorities, the Kattoor police launched searches for the escaped prisoner at bus stands, railway stations and other places. The police have formed special teams to trace the prisoner.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT