Convict at Salem Central Prison dies of cardiac arrest

Published - August 12, 2024 06:31 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

A 31-year-old convict at Salem Central Prison died of a cardiac arrest on Sunday.

P. Dheena alias Dheenadalayan, a history-sheeter from Chinnammapalayam near Suramangalam, had 13 cases pending against him, including charges of theft, robbery, and attempted murder, across various police stations in Kitchipalayam, Alagapuram, Suramangalam, and Hasthampatti. In July 2021, he was convicted in a robbery case and sentenced to five years’ imprisonment. He had been lodged at Salem Central Prison for the past three years.

On Sunday, Dheena complained of chest pain to the prison staff, who promptly took him to the prison hospital. He was subsequently referred to Salem Government Hospital, where he died. Following his death, jailor C. Siva filed a complaint with the Hasthampatti police, who have registered a case and are conducting an investigation.

G. Thanga Karthika, Magistrate of Salem Judicial Magistrate Court III, visited Salem Government Hospital to conduct an inquiry. Upon learning of his death, Dheena’s relatives gathered at the hospital, expressing doubts about the circumstances of his death. The police spoke with them to address their concerns and calm the situation.

