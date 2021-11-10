‘Convert Thoppur – Mettur – Bhavani – Erode State highway into a four lane road’

With Thoppur – Mettur – Bhavani – Erode State Highway (89 km) witnessing heavy traffic, K. Subbarayan, Tiruppur MP, has urged the Central government to convert the road as a four lane and bring it under the control of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

In a letter to Minister for Road, Transport and Highways, Nitin Jairam Gadkari, the MP said that National Highway 544 connects important cities of Coimbatore, Pollachi, Tiruppur, Erode and Salem with Bengaluru. A road that diverts from the NH at Thoppur passes through Mettur Dam to connect Bhavani in Erode district reducing distance of 25 km when compared to Bhavani – Salem – Thoppur highway. Also, due to increase in traffic, there is a necessity of developing an alternative route which is Thoppur – Mettur – Bhavani highway.

In 2018, steps were taken to handover the Thoppur – Mettur – Bhavani State highway to NHAI for converting it into four lanes. The road was also renamed as NH 544H. However, there is no progress in the project and the road continues to remain with the State government. Hence, steps should be taken to declare the road as national highway and convert it as four lanes, the letter said.