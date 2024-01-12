Convene Syndicate meetings, urges Periyar University faculty in Salem

January 12, 2024 09:48 pm | Updated 09:50 pm IST

The Periyar University Teachers Association (PUTA) has urged the Higher Education Department to convene the Syndicate meeting while the university was facing an unprecedented situation.

The Salem City Police have registered a case against four persons, including Periyar University Vice-Chancellor R. Jagannathan, Registrar (full additional charge) K. Thangavel, and two others, for fund misappropriation, and arrested the VC on December 26.

The next day, the VC was released on bail and was admitted to a private hospital following cardiac-related issues. He was discharged on January 4. Still, the remaining three accused in the case, including Thangavel and computer science associate professor S. Sathish, are said to be absconding.

Meanwhile, in a release, the PUTA said that while Jagannathan was arrested in a criminal case and released on bail, he was carrying out his official duties as a Vice-Chancellor.

Governor R.N. Ravi visited the University on Thursday. An unprecedented situation has risen on the campus following these incidents. To safeguard the higher education, faculty, staff, and students, and to save the University from administrative and financial ruin, the Syndicate meeting should be convened immediately, the association said.

The association also urged the Tamil Nadu Higher Education Secretary and Syndicate members to conduct proper departmental investigation against the accused and to suspend them.