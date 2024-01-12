GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Convene Syndicate meetings, urges Periyar University faculty in Salem

January 12, 2024 09:48 pm | Updated 09:50 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

The Periyar University Teachers Association (PUTA) has urged the Higher Education Department to convene the Syndicate meeting while the university was facing an unprecedented situation.

The Salem City Police have registered a case against four persons, including Periyar University Vice-Chancellor R. Jagannathan, Registrar (full additional charge) K. Thangavel, and two others, for fund misappropriation, and arrested the VC on December 26.

The next day, the VC was released on bail and was admitted to a private hospital following cardiac-related issues. He was discharged on January 4. Still, the remaining three accused in the case, including Thangavel and computer science associate professor S. Sathish, are said to be absconding.

ALSO READ
Tamil Nadu Governor visits Periyar University amid searches by police

Meanwhile, in a release, the PUTA said that while Jagannathan was arrested in a criminal case and released on bail, he was carrying out his official duties as a Vice-Chancellor.

Governor R.N. Ravi visited the University on Thursday. An unprecedented situation has risen on the campus following these incidents. To safeguard the higher education, faculty, staff, and students, and to save the University from administrative and financial ruin, the Syndicate meeting should be convened immediately, the association said.

The association also urged the Tamil Nadu Higher Education Secretary and Syndicate members to conduct proper departmental investigation against the accused and to suspend them.

Related Topics

Salem

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.