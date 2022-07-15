Controversy erupts over BJP’s campaign in Tiruppur

Controversy erupted over Bharatiya Janata Party’s ‘Selfie with Anna’ campaign, scheduled on the premises of government colleges in Tiruppur went viral on social media and received widespread criticism on Friday.

The Tiruppur north unit of the BJP has organised ‘Selfie with Anna,’ a contest to take selfie with a picture standee of Tamil Nadu BJP president K. Annamalai at the Chikkanna Government Arts College and LRG Government Arts College for Women.

A BJP office-bearer said that around 100 students, five each from 20 colleges across the district would be selected, and they can take selfie with Mr. Annamalai directly, during the party State conference that was scheduled to be held on July 17 at Palladam.

The campaign poster that went viral on social media was criticised by many, including the members of Dravidar Kazhagam, for using government college premises for a political party campaign.

Both the college administrations have issued statements denying the allegations. The statements said that the administration has not given permission to any such events within the campus. They also informed the city police about the usage of their college name without proper permission.

On Friday, the party members started the campaign outside the LRG college campus on Palladam Road. They also entered into an argument with the college administration for closing the gates and not letting students to come out of the campus.

The party members argued that they have a right to conduct the campaign outside the campus. The city police rushed to the spot and asked the party members to vacate the place.

A police official said that, the party members did not take prior permission from the city police to conduct such campaigns on the road.