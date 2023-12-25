ADVERTISEMENT

Controversial transfer of two conservancy workers in Coimbatore opposed

December 25, 2023 06:33 pm | Updated 07:19 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

In response to the recent allegations against two conservancy workers in Ward 48, which resulted in their transfer to another ward in the city, members of the Tamil Nadu Annal Ambedkar Sanitation and General Workers Union staged a demonstration in Coimbatore on Monday.

The members have raised concerns about Ward Councillor Prabha Ravindran (CPI), alleging that she wantonly ignored complaints of physical assault lodged by the two workers.

However, 102 conservancy workers staged a demonstration on Friday demanding their removal.

During a recent council meeting, Coimbatore Corporation Commissioner M. Sivaguru Prabhakaran made note of the issue and said that the workers would be transferred to Ward 67 and their work assessed. “If the issue persists, we will take action,” he said.

On the other hand, Ms. Prabha Ravindran denied claims that the two workers faced any assault. “The workers had formed a group and assaulted others, which is why they were transferred multiple times,” she said.

