June 23, 2023 06:05 pm | Updated 06:05 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

Over 1,000 control units to be used in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections were received by Collector K.M. Sarayu and handed to the warehouse at the Collectorate here.

The control units were verified in the presence of representatives of recognised political parties. The equipment were then transferred for safekeeping at the warehouse housing EVMs behind the Collectorate on Friday.

