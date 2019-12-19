Control rooms established for local body polls

Control rooms have been established at the Collectorate and in all the 14 panchayat unions where the public can lodge election related complaints in connection with the local body elections to be held in two phases on December 27 and 30.

Complaints

District Election Officer and Collector C. Kathiravan, in a press release, said that the public and electors can lodge complaints at 0424-2255365 and also at the WhatsApp number 74029-05098.

Contact numbers of control rooms established in each union are Erode 0427-2254397, Modakurichi 0424-2500260, Kodumudi 04204-222339, Perundurai 04294-220522, Chennimalai 04294-250256, Bhavani 04256-230368, Ammapettai 04256-227036, Anthiyur 04256-260937, Gobichettipalayam 04285-222079, Nambiyur 04285-267228, Thookanaickenpalayam 04285-260232, Sathyamangalam 04395-220234, Bhavani Sagar 04295-240223 and Talavadi 04295-245233.

Action

Officials would conduct inquiries on the complaints and action would be takem.