Control rooms established at Labour Department

With all the commercial establishments asked to declare holiday with paid leave for workers on the polling day for the urban local bodies election on February 19, the Labour Department has given contact details of officials to report for violations.

A release said that the government had issued an order asking all commercial establishments, shops, motor transport companies, beedi companies, hotels, government and private offices and others establishments to declare holiday on Saturday and provide paid leave for both temporary and permanent workers. Control rooms were established to report violations to the officials concerned.

Officers concerned at the Erode Office were V.M. Thirugnanasamandam, Assistant Commissioner of Labour (Enforcement) 94453-98751, Bhavani – 94877-20922, Perundurai – 94440-62023, Gobichettipalayam – 99422-10901 and Sathyamangalam – 98941-09675.