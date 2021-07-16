Control room set up to assist children orphaned by COVID-19

The district administration has formed a special team and set up a control room at the Collectorate to provide assistance to families and children who were orphaned by COVID-19 pandemic.

District Collector S. Karmegham said that the State government had announced various relief schemes for children who lost single parent or both parents to the disease. To ensure better implementation of the scheme, a special team named ‘Undrukol’ had been formed in the district and a control room set up at the Collectorate for the purpose, Mr. Karmegham said.

Public can contact the team in WhatsApp no. 93857 45857 or through e-mail postcovid19helpteamslm@gmail.com.

Action would be taken on applications received by the team, a release said. Mr. Karmegham said that details of children and those seeking assistance would be kept confidential.