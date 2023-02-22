Control room set up at Labour Department

February 22, 2023 05:54 pm | Updated 05:54 pm IST

With all the commercial establishments asked to declare holiday with paid leave for workers on the polling day for the Erode (East) Assembly constituency byelection on February 27, the Labour Department has given contact details of officials to report violations.

A release said the government had issued an order asking all commercial establishments, shops, motor transport companies, beedi companies, hotels, government and private offices and others establishments to declare holiday on Monday and provide paid leave for both, temporary and permanent workers. Control rooms were established to report violations to the officials concerned.

Complaints can be taken up with the Erode Officer V.M. Thirugnanasamandam, Assistant Commissioner of Labour (Enforcement) at 94453-98751 and at 0424-2270090, the release said.