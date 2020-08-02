Control pest from warehouse: MLA

Singanallur MLA N. Karthik has urged the district administration to protect Murugan Nagar and Sriram Nagar residents from pests from the nearby warehouse.

In a memorandum to the District Collector, the MLA said pests from the Food Corporation of India warehouse invaded neighbouring residential colonies. The residents of Murugan Nagar and Sriram Nagar were the worst affected.

They were unable to carry on their daily chores, have water or food without the pests. Bakeries and eateries too were affected and the pest invasion posed a threat to hygiene.

The residents’ representation to the Food Corporation of India and Coimbatore Corporation officials had not yielded the desired result, Mr. Karthik said and sought the district administration’s intervention in this regard.