‘Control COVID-19 infection spread during festive season’

04 November 2020 00:12 IST

Officials should ensure that the public, who went out shopping during the festive season, followed all the COVID-19 safety guidelines to control the infection spread, district monitoring officer and Principal Secretary N. Muruganandham said at a review meeting held here on Tuesday.

A release quoting him said the monitoring officer asked officials of all departments to remain vigilant to ensure that infection spread was controlled. They should particularly ensure that people wore mask and maintained physical distance.

Mr. Muruganandham, who also reviewed the district administration’s preparedness for the North East Monsoon season, asked officials to ensure that roads were free of rainwater stagnation. Specifically, he asked the Highways Department to ensure that it repaired all damaged bridges, causeways and roads.

To the local body officials, the officer said they should make sure that the public received safe drinking water without disruption. Village panchayats should keep people alerted about emerging situations, keep ready sandbags and the Tangedco should ensure that it rectified problems in distribution system.

The release also said that the officer asked the administration led by Collector K. Rajamani to put in place a system where fallen trees were removed at the earliest, stagnant water was pumped out of subways and underpasses and disaster management teams had all the equipment ready and that they reached affected areas at the shortest possible time.

After issuing similar instructions to the Public Works Department to keep an eye on channels, canals and tanks, he visited Puttu Vikki bridge across River Noyyal, Athupalam and Perur.

He also took stock of the progress made in the Ukkadam-Athupalam flyover construction, the release added.

City Police Commissioner Sumit Saran, Coimbatore Corporation Commissioner P. Kumaravel Pandian and senior officials from other departments took part in the meeting.