Contributions

The Cyprus Oaks Owners Association, which has over 200 families, who are residents of Cyprus Oaks Flats, at Puliakulam, contributed ₹17,10,000 and this amount was used to buy 200 cots with beds and pillows. The cots and beds were donated to ESI Hospital.

The Premier Mills Group has contributed ₹1 crore to the ESI Hospital by donating a modular oxygen generating system that will support 100 beds. The system has a separate compressor and a decentralised oxygen concentration system that caters to two beds at the same time.