Contributions to combat COVID-19

NTT Data Corporation, a Japanese multi-national system integration company, has provided medical equipment worth ₹16 lakh to Coimbatore Medical College Hospital.

A press release from the Native Medicare Charitable Trust said that it had submitted proposals to several corporate companies requesting contributions to control the pandemic here. NTT Data came forward to support with the equipment.

The Trust and NTT Data handed over a kit, consisting of Hematology Analyser and Desktop Computers, to Dr. Nirmala, Dean-CMCH and Dr. Keerthivasan, Nodal Officer-CMCH. They also handed over IR thermometers, pulse oximeters, oxygen cylinder trolleys, etc.

In Krishnagiri, responding to calls from industries and public to contribute to COVID-19 control measures, a retired government servant from the Silk Development Board made a contribution to COVID-19 care to the District Collector. Retired official K. Srinivasalu, of Thinnur in Hosur, handed over a cheque for ₹50,000 to the Collector.

Similarly, the District Red Cross Society handed over oxygen concentrator and masks to the administration.

Earlier, Srinivasan Services Trust handed over 30 oxygen concentrators to the district administration. The Trust, social arm of the TVS Motor Company and Sundaram Clayton, handed over 30 oxygen concentrators of 10 ltr capacity each. The oxygen concentrators were contributed at a cost of ₹37.50 lakh.