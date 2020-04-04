Contributions to CM’s Public Relief Fund

Kongu Vellalar Institute of Technology Trust has contributed ₹ 25 lakh to the Chief Minister’s Public Relief Fund to aid the battle against COVID-19.

In a press release, P. Sachithanandan, correspondent, Kongu Engineering College, Perundurai, said that trust secretary P.C. Palanisamy had contributed the fund to the State.

Likewise, Sri Pathy Associates Private Limited, a company involved in civil engineering works, made a contribution of ₹ 25 lakh towards the fund.