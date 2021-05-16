Coimbatore

Contributions to CM’s fund

Trade and industry in Coimbatore have been contributing for the Chief Minister’s relief fund to support measures to contain the spread of COVID-19.

N.K. Nandhagopal, Managing Director, and A.C. Vineet Kumar, Chief Executive Officer, of SCM Group companies handed over cheque for ₹ 1 crore to Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Saturday.

Ashok Bakthavathsalam, Founder and Director of KG Information Systems, gave a cheque for ₹ 1 crore to the Chief Minister on behalf of Chairman G. Bakthavathsalam, KG Hospital, KGiSL, and KGiSL Educational Institutions, according to a release.

