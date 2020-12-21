Coimbatore

Contributions invited for Labour Welfare Fund

Staff Reporter? Coimbatore 21 December 2020 23:46 IST
Contributions towards the Labour Welfare Fund as per the Tamil Nadu Labour Welfare Fund Act for 2020 must be paid by January 31, 2021, the Labour Department has said.

A release on Monday said employees working in factories, motor transport undertakings, plantations, catering, shops and establishments must contribute ₹ 30 per employee. This comprises the employee’s share of ₹ 10 and the employer’s share of ₹ 20. The contributions should be submitted along with Form-A by January 31.

The contributions shall also be remitted either online at www.lwb.tn.gov.in or through demand draft drawn in favour of The Secretary, Tamil Nadu Labour Welfare Board.

