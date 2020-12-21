Coimbatore

Contributions invited for Labour Welfare Fund

Contributions towards the Labour Welfare Fund as per the Tamil Nadu Labour Welfare Fund Act for 2020 must be paid by January 31, 2021, the Labour Department has said.

A release on Monday said employees working in factories, motor transport undertakings, plantations, catering, shops and establishments must contribute ₹ 30 per employee. This comprises the employee’s share of ₹ 10 and the employer’s share of ₹ 20. The contributions should be submitted along with Form-A by January 31.

The contributions shall also be remitted either online at www.lwb.tn.gov.in or through demand draft drawn in favour of The Secretary, Tamil Nadu Labour Welfare Board.

