Contributions for COVID-19 management

ACC Limited has provided materials worth ₹24.6 lakh as part of its CSR activity to the district administration for COVID-19 management. These were given to Madukkarai GH, Arisipalayam Primary Health Centre, and Coimbatore district administration.

The materials given include oximeters, face shields, PPE kits and disposable bed sheets. It has already given materials worth ₹ 8 lakh to the Arisipalayam PHC. Apart from these, dry ration kits worth ₹2.76 lakhs are given to those in home isolation and the needy, according to a press release.

Kirtilals hands over oxygen concentrators

Diamond and jewellery brand Kirtilals handed over 20 oxygen concentrators and health care kits to the Coimbatore Corporation on Thursday.

According to a press release, the company has distributed an immunity boosting kit along with preventive medicines to more than 10,000 families in different villages. The company has also contributed medical requirements to Primary Health Care Centres across south India. The company donated 3,000-plus packets of healthy millet foods at different locations.