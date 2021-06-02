Contributions for COVID-19 management continue

Bankers and chartered accountants have contributed to the ESI Hospital and Coimbatore Medical College and Hospital here for COVID-19 management.

As part of the Corporate Social Responsibility of Canara Bank, regional office II, the officials recently handed over surgical masks and N95 masks worth ₹1 lakh to the dean of ESI Hospital.

Members of the Coimbatore branch of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and the Auditors Association of Southern India contributed medicines, pulse oximeters, oxy flow meters, disposable bed sheets, etc worth ₹11 lakh to the CMCH.