Contributions continue for establishing oxygen-supported beds

Erode

02 June 2021 22:16 IST

Contributions from industries and establishments continue to pour for establishing oxygen-supported beds at the Government Erode Medical College Hospital at Perundurai here.

Currently, work is in progress to establish additional beds with oxygen support on the hospital premises for which industries, philanthropists, establishments and others are contributing. The work is undertaken by various Rotary associations.

Aditya Masala, manufacturer and exporter of spices, contributed ₹ 1 crore for the purpose. Hari Poddar, chairman, Nani Agro Foods Private Limited, a unit of Aditya Masala, handed over the cheque to Minister for Housing and Rural Development S. Muthusamy here.

Likewise, V. Senthil Murugan, Director, VV National, Perundurai and Sakthivel, Director, Infra Tex Private Limited, Perundurai handed over a cheque each of ₹ 5 lakh to the Minister for establishing the facility.