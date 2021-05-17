Coimbatore

Contribution to relief fund

The Confederation of Real Estate Developers Associations of India (CREDAI), Coimbatore, representatives handed over a cheque for ₹25 lakh for the Chief Minister Relief Fund to Food Minister R. Sakkarapani here on Monday.

According to a press release, based on the request of CREDAI, Coimbatore, Rasi Seeds Private Limited has come forward to meet the entire cost of ₹27.24 lakh for purchasing and installing a 100 litres / min. oxygen plant at ESI Hospital Coimbatore. On behalf of R. Rajendran, Managing Director of Rasi Seeds, a letter of acknowledgement was handed over to the Minster by the CREDAI team.

The team also handed over to D. Ramaduraimurugan, DRO Coimbatore, COVID relief materials such as beds, pillows, PPE kits and N95 masks to meet the requirements of Covid Care Centres.

