Contractors yet to provide basic necessities to migrant workers

Worries over yet-to-be- paid wages, a possible extension of the lockdown, and the uncertainty of their employment were temporarily suspended as clusters of migrant workers of Hosur lined up to collect their meal that had just arrived in a mini tempo at forenoon on Monday. That meal was the breakfast that arrived at 12 noon, cooked for over 250 workers by the Amma Canteen in Hosur.

These are the migrant workers working on the floors of tiny, small and large units of automobile and engineering spare parts making units in Hosur. They stayed put, when the lockdown was announced. “There was no way to leave because we had no money and we can’t leave without collecting salaries,” said Sudeep (23), who came to Hosur eight years ago for work.

As salaried, contractual workers - some are on the rolls of their employers, while others get paid in cash by the job contractor, who outsourced their labour to the units. Typically, those who said they had company identity cards got their salaries credited to their bank accounts by their employers. The others, who got paid through cash also had no work IDs. Both sets of workers got paid in the second week of the month.

“We contacted our manager (job contractor). He said, he will transfer everybody’s pay if we passed on an account number of someone,” said Rajendar Malik, a welder from Bihar.

Everyday, since April 3, the Democratic Youth Federation of India has been bringing hot, cooked meal from the Amma Canteen to over 250 migrant workers. On Monday, an additional 1,150 workers, whose hungry presence in another block was known, DYFI set out to negotiate for more meals from the Amma Canteen in order to feed the new batch of migrant workers.

Last week, when the Tripura cluster of migrant workers ran out of rations, Shibhu, a labourer from Tripura reached out to the local MLA of Hrishyamukh Badal Choudhury back home, who in turn alerted the State DYFI secretary Nabarun Deb. Deb contacted the Tamil Nadu DYFI unit that alerted DYFI, Krishnagiri.

“When I called Shibhu, he said, they had not eaten for more than a day. Immediately, rations were bought for two days and handed over,” says Sridharan, district president, DYFI. Since then, food was sourced from Amma Canteen and transported in a rented vessel and a tempo at ₹1,250 per day borne by DYFI, to ply between Amma Canteen and the worker tenements three times a day. The effort was being coordinated daily by Vignesh, vice-president of DYFI, who volunteered to feeding of the workers. “We wanted to focus on the migrant workers, because they are sidelined.”

But, the food arrives late, since Amma Canteen cooks meals for 5,000 people daily. For the workers, it is a long wait for each meal.

“We know we will get our salaries for March. But we do not know if it will be till March 24 or till March 31,” says 38-year-old Tapan, from Tripura. “We have our room rents to pay, but the question is will we get paid for April?,” asks Noni Gopal Das (32) from Tripura.

According to Sridharan, labour welfare should be the principal employer’s responsibility, even if vast majority are contractual labourers. The employer should provide them with rations, and full pay to enable them to pay their rents and send money home till the industries reopened.

But, according to R. Kumaresan, Revenue Divisional Officer, majority are contractual labourers and companies/small units do not take responsibility. “We called for a meeting with contractors and told them to provide basic necessities. However, that is yet to see fruition.”