GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Contractors stage hunger strike in Salem

February 29, 2024 06:59 pm | Updated 07:00 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

The Tamil Nadu Highway Contractors Federation staged a one-day hunger strike in Salem on Thursday against the rise in prices of construction materials.

The protest was held at Fort Maidan, near the Salem Corporation office, and more than 1,000 people participated, including contractors and construction workers. 

Speaking to reporters, Federation president, Thirusangu, said that in 2023–24, construction materials prices, including that of M -Sand and P -Sand, saw a three-fold increase, due to which contractors taking up government projects and residential buildings were unable to continue the work. With the increase in price also affecting government projects, the government should intervene in the issue and regulate the prices, he said.

Compared to other regions, the price of construction materials was high in the Western regions of the State, and so the government should take steps to ensure that the price of construction materials remained equal throughout the state, Mr. Thirusangu added, and called for the government to set up a regulatory authority to oversee the sale of construction materials.

The Public Works Department (PWD) and Highway Department Ministers should hold talks with the stone quarry owners to reduce the price of the materials, Mr. Thirusangu added.

Related Topics

Salem

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.