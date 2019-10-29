Contractor’s poor planning leaves football ground inaccessible to heavy machinery

Marooned by a private contractor’s poor planning, the district sports authority is now contemplating ways to get work on levelling and relaying the football turf at the HADP ground in Udhagamandalam.

According to officials, the contractor, who took on the job of completing the installation of a synthetic track around the football ground, at an estimated cost of ₹ 7 crore, dumped the soil excavated for the laying of the track in the football ground. “However, after they laid the synthetic track, they realised they could not get the heavy machinery to level the football ground to lay the turf without damaging the track,” said an official.

As a result, the football ground continues to be unusable for athletes in the Nilgiris, with the ground remaining unused for more than three years.

“We have used small rollers to try and even out the ground. However, it has not worked, as only the bigger rollers can even the ground and ensure the turf remains flat and even, failing which, there are chances of players getting injured,” said another official.

The rollers cannot be driven over the track as it could easily damage the expensive synthetic track surface, meaning the entire track will have to be completely removed and laid once again.

Officials from the district sports authority have been trying to come up with solutions to solve the conundrum. They have now cancelled the tender given to the contractor who had originally agreed to lay the synthetic track and also the football turf.

“There will be another tender floated to finish the work in a time-bound manner, and we expect that it will take another three to four months to completely finish the work,” said an official.

They admit that the first solution to the conundrum they face will be to figure out how to get the heavy machinery into the football pitch without damaging the synthetic track which runs around it.