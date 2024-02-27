Contractors go on strike against price hike of quarry materials in Erode

February 27, 2024 06:38 pm | Updated 06:39 pm IST - ERODE

Condemning the steep hike in price of quarry materials in the district, Tamil Nadu Highways Contractors’ Federation began their two-day strike in Erode on February 27, 2024. Tuesday.

The members said that the price of key raw materials such as M-sand, P-sand, wet mix and gravels had gone up by 80% to 90% and blamed the crushers and quarry owners for the current situation. They said owners had formed a syndicate and hiked the price from July 2023, affecting the construction sector. They said that hike in construction materials had led to stoppage of works in many places and wanted the price to be stabilised and regulated. “Petitions were submitted to Ministers in respective districts in Western region,” they said and to seek the attention of the State government, they were forced to go on strike. They said contractors in the corporation, municipalities, town panchayats and other local bodies were taking part in the strike affecting works across the district.