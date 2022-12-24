Contractors’ association urges Coimbatore Corporation to release dues

December 24, 2022 07:22 pm | Updated 07:22 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Coimbatore Corporation Contractors’ Welfare Association has urged the civic body to release the pending bills, considering the increasing need for the upcoming festival season.

R. Udhayakumar, president of the association, said the civic body released amount before Deepavali, which was helpful for the contractors to give out bonus to the employees. Similarly, if the Corporation releases the dues before the Pongal festival, it would be convenient for the contractors to transfer the benefits of the labourers.

In the general council meeting held recently, the association passed a resolution regarding the demand to sort out the pending bills and to clear the bottlenecks concerning the Goods and Services Tax in availing contracts.

Corporation Commissioner M. Prathap said during the start of this financial year, bills amounting to more than ₹150 crore were pending. Before Deepavali, the civic body released dues of ₹52 crore. The administration settled nearly ₹75 crore as dues, this year.

He added that around ₹80 crore was pending to be settled, and steps are underway to release a quantum in the first week of January. The civic body recently released some of its dues to the Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage Board.