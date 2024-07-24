Contractors’ Association alleges irregularities in Coimbatore Corporation projects, Commissioner refutes allegations

The Coimbatore Corporation Contractors’ Welfare Association, in a meeting held on July 23, raised allegations against the Corporation of irregularities in projects worth ₹250 crore.

One of the primary grievances highlighted was the alleged practice by the Corporation of prematurely categorising projects as ‘advance work’, allowing the bypass of lower estimates proposed by its own contractors.

Moreover, the contractors claimed that when they competitively bid with reduced costs, the Corporation coerced them into withdrawal or risked cancellation of tenders altogether.

Another issue discussed was the delayed payments for completed projects. Contractors voiced frustration over withheld amounts, including the 5% deposit deducted upon project completion.

The association further accused the Corporation’s Accounts Department of displaying favouritism in issuing bill amounts, allegedly prioritising certain contractors over others. Currently, a backlog of ₹63 crore in bill payments remains pending with the Corporation, the association said.

However, Corporation Commissioner M. Sivaguru Prabhakaran refuted allegations of irregularities and pending bills, stating that the Corporation only has about ₹7 crore pending towards road contractors.

“We are yet to pay some contractors, but it is not ₹63 crore. The road work payments will be disbursed in the coming week. Moreover, tender allocation is a transparent process available online, and all bids are recorded. It is not up to any official to select anyone as a system is in place. However, these allegations have been noted and will be investigated,” he said.

