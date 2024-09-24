Contractors and workers stage dharna in Salem, allege bribery in tendering process

Contractors and their workers staged a silent dharna on Tuesday by covering their mouths with black cloth at the offices of the Integrated Highways, NABARD, and Rural Roads Superintending Engineer and Divisional Engineer in Hasthampatti.

Over 30 workers and contractors participated in the protest, voicing grievances regarding a recent tender for a road construction project from Varavoor to Siruvachur, spanning seven kilometres at a cost of ₹7 crore. The tender deadline ended on Monday.

The contractors claimed that the department is required to issue a quality certificate for participation in the tender, but these certificates were allegedly provided to only a select few. Without the certificate, contractors are unable to secure the tender. The protestors further alleged that officials demanded bribes in exchange for issuing the quality certificates, calling on the government to investigate and take action against the responsible officials.

Later, officials from the Highway Department engaged with the protestors and attempted to pacify them.