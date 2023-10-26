Contractor must bear medical, post-care expenses of youth who lost limbs in shredder of Corporation dump yard, says NCSK Chairman

October 26, 2023 06:41 pm | Updated 06:41 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

COIMBATORE: The National Commission for Safai Karamcharis (NCSK) has directed Coimbatore Corporation to ensure that the entire medical and other expenses of the worker who had lost both his legs and a hand in a garbage shredder at the civic body’s dump yard at Vellalore last month are borne by the contractor.

The NCSK chairman, G. Venkatesan, on Thursday met the 23-year-old worker Sathya at a private hospital where he is under treatment to determine the follow-up measures taken by the local body.

Talking to mediapersons after chairing a review meeting with officials, Mr. Venkatesan said he had learnt from the contractor that medical expenditure of of ₹ 6 lakh has been incurred for the treatment.

The recovery will take a minimum of two years, and until then the contractor has to meet the expenditure towards appointing caretakers for Sathya. It will be the responsibility of the contractor to provide the worker with powered prosthetic devices, which is estimated to cost ₹8 lakh.

Mr. Venkatesan also instructed the Corporation to determine if the contractor had provided the workers insurance coverage, and to initiate steps to booking the contractor under Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes. (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989, so that there will be accountability even after expiry of the contract period.

“In case the insurance coverage had not been provided, the contractor will have to meet the entire expenditure,” Mr. Venkatesan said, adding that the Commission has asked the district administration to recommend a government job for the youth post-recovery.