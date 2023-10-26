HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Contractor must bear medical, post-care expenses of youth who lost limbs in shredder of Corporation dump yard, says NCSK Chairman

October 26, 2023 06:41 pm | Updated 06:41 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

The Hindu Bureau

COIMBATORE: The National Commission for Safai Karamcharis (NCSK) has directed Coimbatore Corporation to ensure that the entire medical and other expenses of the worker who had lost both his legs and a hand in a garbage shredder at the civic body’s dump yard at Vellalore last month are borne by the contractor.

The NCSK chairman, G. Venkatesan, on Thursday met the 23-year-old worker Sathya at a private hospital where he is under treatment to determine the follow-up measures taken by the local body.

Talking to mediapersons after chairing a review meeting with officials, Mr. Venkatesan said he had learnt from the contractor that medical expenditure of of ₹ 6 lakh has been incurred for the treatment.

The recovery will take a minimum of two years, and until then the contractor has to meet the expenditure towards appointing caretakers for Sathya. It will be the responsibility of the contractor to provide the worker with powered prosthetic devices, which is estimated to cost ₹8 lakh.

Mr. Venkatesan also instructed the Corporation to determine if the contractor had provided the workers insurance coverage, and to initiate steps to booking the contractor under Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes. (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989, so that there will be accountability even after expiry of the contract period.

“In case the insurance coverage had not been provided, the contractor will have to meet the entire expenditure,” Mr. Venkatesan said, adding that the Commission has asked the district administration to recommend a government job for the youth post-recovery.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.