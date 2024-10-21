GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Contract workers protest Coimbatore Corporation’s outsourcing practices

Published - October 21, 2024 08:29 pm IST - Coimbatore

The Hindu Bureau
Contract workers protest in front of the Coimbatore South Taluk office on Monday, calling for fair wages and better working conditions.

Contract workers protest in front of the Coimbatore South Taluk office on Monday, calling for fair wages and better working conditions. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Over 500 contract workers gathered in front of the Coimbatore South Taluk office on Monday to protest the Coimbatore Corporation’s outsourcing practices.

Organised by a coalition of labour unions, the workers, employed in sanitation, waste management, and municipal services, are demanding fair wages, benefits, and improved working conditions. They highlighted that their Employees’ State Insurance (ESI) and Provident Fund (PF) contributions have not been credited for one year.

Concerns were raised about the ongoing contract with Southern Solid Waste Management Services, which, the workers claim, had failed to meet legal requirements for compensation and benefits. They are specifically calling for the legally mandated bonus for the fiscal year 2023-24 and wages that align with minimum wage standards set by the government.

A meeting on October 17 with the Assistant Labour Commissioner ended without resolution, prompting a work stoppage and waiting protest beginning October 16. Subsequently, the Corporation Commissioner held discussions with union representatives on October 18. Although the contractor proposed a Deepavali bonus of ₹4,000, an agreement was not reached, leading to further discussions being postponed to Monday.

On October 19, some workers in the Southern and Eastern zones received payments of ₹1,800 and ₹3,500, respectively, which the unions condemned as a unilateral action undermining ongoing negotiations.

The workers demanded a bonus equivalent to one month’s salary, amounting to ₹16,500.

Corporation Commissioner Sivaguru Prabakaran said, “We have agreed on a bonus of ₹4,700, which will be paid as a lump sum. For workers who received other bonus payments prior to this, those amounts will be adjusted and credited accordingly. No other Municipal Corporation provides bonuses like we do; in the past, we gave them ₹3,000, and this year it is ₹4,700.”

S. Prabhakaran, a contract driver, said, “We are not satisfied with the bonus amount, and we plan to continue our protest after Deepavali to seek solutions for our other demands.”

Published - October 21, 2024 08:29 pm IST

Related Topics

Coimbatore / labour dispute

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.