Contract workers protest Coimbatore Corporation’s outsourcing practices

Over 500 contract workers gathered in front of the Coimbatore South Taluk office on Monday to protest the Coimbatore Corporation’s outsourcing practices.

Organised by a coalition of labour unions, the workers, employed in sanitation, waste management, and municipal services, are demanding fair wages, benefits, and improved working conditions. They highlighted that their Employees’ State Insurance (ESI) and Provident Fund (PF) contributions have not been credited for one year.

Concerns were raised about the ongoing contract with Southern Solid Waste Management Services, which, the workers claim, had failed to meet legal requirements for compensation and benefits. They are specifically calling for the legally mandated bonus for the fiscal year 2023-24 and wages that align with minimum wage standards set by the government.

A meeting on October 17 with the Assistant Labour Commissioner ended without resolution, prompting a work stoppage and waiting protest beginning October 16. Subsequently, the Corporation Commissioner held discussions with union representatives on October 18. Although the contractor proposed a Deepavali bonus of ₹4,000, an agreement was not reached, leading to further discussions being postponed to Monday.

On October 19, some workers in the Southern and Eastern zones received payments of ₹1,800 and ₹3,500, respectively, which the unions condemned as a unilateral action undermining ongoing negotiations.

The workers demanded a bonus equivalent to one month’s salary, amounting to ₹16,500.

Corporation Commissioner Sivaguru Prabakaran said, “We have agreed on a bonus of ₹4,700, which will be paid as a lump sum. For workers who received other bonus payments prior to this, those amounts will be adjusted and credited accordingly. No other Municipal Corporation provides bonuses like we do; in the past, we gave them ₹3,000, and this year it is ₹4,700.”

S. Prabhakaran, a contract driver, said, “We are not satisfied with the bonus amount, and we plan to continue our protest after Deepavali to seek solutions for our other demands.”