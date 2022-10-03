Contract workers of ESI Hospital stage protest in Coimbatore

The protest was withdrawn after a meeting headed by Coimbatore South Tahsildar promised to provide a daily wage of ₹ 721

The Hindu Bureau COIMBATORE
October 03, 2022 21:39 IST

Contract workers staging a protest in front of the Government Medical College and ESI Hospital in Coimbatore on Monday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

A total of 280 persons working as contract labourers at the Government Medical College and ESI Hospital in Coimbatore staged a protest on Monday demanding authorities to increase their daily wage as fixed by the District Collector in March this year.

The conservancy workers boycotted duty and sat in front of the hospital as part of the district-wide protests called by the Coimbatore Sanitary Workers’ Labour Union Federation.

N. Panneerselvam, coordinator of the Federation, said that the protest was withdrawn after a meeting headed by Coimbatore South Tahsildar promised to provide a daily wage of ₹ 721 as fixed by the Collector. He said that the workers were getting a wage of ₹ 310 per day, which was fixed in 2017-18.

“Authorities have assured us to provide the revised wage with arrears. They have also promised 8.3 % Deepavali bonus,” he said. 

