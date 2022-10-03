Coimbatore

Contract workers of ESI Hospital stage protest in Coimbatore

Contract workers staging a protest in front of the Government Medical College and ESI Hospital in Coimbatore on Monday.

Contract workers staging a protest in front of the Government Medical College and ESI Hospital in Coimbatore on Monday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

A total of 280 persons working as contract labourers at the Government Medical College and ESI Hospital in Coimbatore staged a protest on Monday demanding authorities to increase their daily wage as fixed by the District Collector in March this year.

The conservancy workers boycotted duty and sat in front of the hospital as part of the district-wide protests called by the Coimbatore Sanitary Workers’ Labour Union Federation.

N. Panneerselvam, coordinator of the Federation, said that the protest was withdrawn after a meeting headed by Coimbatore South Tahsildar promised to provide a daily wage of ₹ 721 as fixed by the Collector. He said that the workers were getting a wage of ₹ 310 per day, which was fixed in 2017-18.

“Authorities have assured us to provide the revised wage with arrears. They have also promised 8.3 % Deepavali bonus,” he said. 


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Coimbatore
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 3, 2022 9:41:34 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/contract-workers-of-esi-hospital-stage-protest-in-coimbatore/article65967446.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY