Contract workers of CMCH, ESI hospital seek revised wage 

February 09, 2023 06:36 pm | Updated 06:36 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Contract conservancy workers of the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital staging a protest in Coimbatore on Thursday. | Photo Credit: M. PERIASAMY

  Contract workers employed at the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital, the Government Medical College and ESI Hospital and the Government Hospital, Mettupalayam, staged a protest on Thursday, demanding authorities to implement revised wage that was fixed by the District Collector in March 2022. Around 500 workers boycotted their duty and sat in front of the three hospitals that was called by the Coimbatore Sanitary Workers’ Labour Union Federation. They wanted the administration to pay them daily wage of ₹721 that was fixed by the Collector. The workers also wanted the hospital administrations to provide them personal safety gears.  Coimbatore south Tahsildar held talks with the protestors at the CMCH. However, the talks did not arrive at any consensus, said N. Panneerselvam, coordinator of the federation.  He said the workers were being paid a wage of ₹ 310 per day that was fixed in 2017-18. The Collector raised the wage to ₹ 721 in March 22. However, it has not been implemented yet, he claimed.   The Tahsildar assured the protestors that the demand would be taken to the attention of the Collector and the District Revenue Officer.  The protesters said that they would be forced to repeat protests if their demands were not met. 

