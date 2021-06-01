Contract workers demand job permanency

Contract workers, who have been working at the Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital, on Tuesday appealed to the Collector seeking job permanency and other relief measures for undertaking COVID-19 duty.

In their petition, the workers under a private agency, who have been employed in various roles including lab technicians, said they had been involved in COVID-19 related works for over a year and several among them had contracted the disease.

The petitioners said they had not been provided with any recognition for doing the works or any relief. Two among them succumbed to the disease and their families had not been given any compensation. The workers requested the State government to take measures on this regard.