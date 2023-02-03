Contract workers continue protest at Erode Government Hospital

February 03, 2023 06:33 pm | Updated 06:33 pm IST - ERODE

Following the intervention of the Health Minister Ma. Subramanian, a section of contract workers at the District Headquarters Hospital who were observing indefinite fast from January 31, have changed it as wait-in protest here from Friday.

As many as 132 contract workers were engaged as conservancy workers and security guards by a private management service company in the hospital. They were paid ₹280 a day by the company, as against the daily wage of ₹707 fixed by the district administration.

Workers went on an indefinite strike in November 2022 demanding wages as fixed by the administration. After talks, the strike was withdrawn. But the company did not pay them wages as assured and workers again began strike.

The company terminated the service of six workers while 10 other workers who supported the terminated workers were not given work.

On January 25, the company promised to reinstate the workers and asked them to join duty from January 30.

While job were allotted to 10 workers, the company asked six workers to report to duty at the hospitals in Gobichettipalayam, Perundurai and Kavundapadi. This angered workers and 16 of them, supported by over 10 workers, began a fast.

Based on the directions of the Minister, R. Premakumari, Joint Director of Health Services, Erode district, held talks with S. Chinnasamy, AITUC State secretary and president of Erode District Medical Department Workers’ Association, and the workers.

After talks, the indefinite fast by workers was withdrawn and they began their protest on the hospital premises. However, stalemate continues as the company refuses to allot work to six workers at Erode GH.