Contract workers begin indefinite strike at Erode GH

January 10, 2023 05:54 pm | Updated 05:54 pm IST - ERODE

Demanding reinstatement of a colleague who was terminated from service for spearheading a protest and also demanding the wages fixed by the government, a section of contract workers at the District Headquarters Hospital here began indefinite strike on the hospital premises on Tuesday.

A total of 132 persons were engaged by a private management service company as conservancy workers, security guards and attendants to help patients move inside the hospital. They were paid ₹280 a day as against the daily wage of ₹707 fixed by the district administration. Demanding the wage fixed by the administration, they began an indefinite strike in the last week of November 2022, and talks were held in which their employer agreed to their demands.

But, the workers said they were not paid wages as promised and hence 16 workers submitted a petition to the district administration. They said the company terminated a worker while 15 of them were warned for taking up the issue with the administration.

On Tuesday, 15 workers began their sit-in-protest demanding reinstatement of the colleague and also the revision of wages. They claim that the manager and the supervisor of the company had threatened them and abused them for submitting the petition.

“The company refused to pay our monthly salary of ₹21,260 as agreed earlier and we were paid only ₹8,400 now,” a worker said. Also, none of our other demands were met, the worker said. They urged the administration to take steps to ensure that they received their salary as fixed by the government.