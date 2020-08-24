Coimbatore

Contract workers at Tangedco stage protest

Contract workers at Tangedco protested near the Collectorate on Monday demanding job permanency among other demands.

In their petition, the members of Tamil Nadu Electricity Board Contract Workers Association said over 300 staff in Salem district alone had been working on contract for over 16 years. Despite repeated requests, the governments and authorities had turned a deaf ear towards their demand for job permanency.

The petitioners said the government was not ready to implement or provide them daily wage of ₹380. They demanded that the government should take steps to make their job permanent. Similar protests were held in Namakkal as well.

